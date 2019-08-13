BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 A.M.) – Heavy clashes broke out in eastern Aleppo this evening when the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (TFSA) opened fire on the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops outside of Al-Bab city.

According to reports from eastern Aleppo, heavy gunfire and shelling was exchanged between the SAA and TFSA troops around the front-line town of Al-Sukkariyah, resulting in a couple of casualties for both parties involved.

The most recent reports indicated that clashes are still ongoing between the two parties, but the intensity of these firefights have diminished over the last twenty minutes.

They would add that neither side has attempted to advance their positions.

The Al-Bab axis in eastern Aleppo has been the scene of fierce clashes in the past, as the Turkish-backed troops control Al-Bab city and the Syrian Army troops control the neighboring town of Tadef to the south.

