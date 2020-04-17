BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – A series of heavy clashes broke out this evening in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate after the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and jihadist rebels traded attacks near the city of Saraqib.

According to a field source near the front-lines, the Syrian Arab Army and jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) exchanged heavy artillery and gunfire around the Al-Nayrab axis, resulting in some casualties for all parties.

The clashes reportedly broke out this evening after the jihadist rebels began gathering their fighters around the Al-Nayrab axis; this prompted the Syrian Arab Army to target them with artillery.

The source from the army said the jihadist rebels continue to bring in reinforcements to the areas south of the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway), which is a violation of the March 5th Moscow Agreement.

Per the agreement, all militants must withdraw six kilometers north of the M-4 Highway; however, none of these groups have left their positions, with most rejecting the Russian-Turkish deal.

