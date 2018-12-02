BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – Heavy clashes broke out between the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham in the southern countryside of Idlib this morning.

Using rockets and artillery, the jihadist rebels repeatedly struck the Syrian Arab Army troops that were positioned along the Idlib-Hama axis.

This jihadist attack prompted the Syrian Arab Army to respond with a barrage of surface-to-surface missiles that targeted Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions in Al-Taman’ah, Khuwayn, and Sukayk.

The Syrian Army would then spread their assault to the northern countryside of Hama, where their troops fired several artillery shells towards the Jaysh Al-Izza stronghold of Al-Latamnah.

Despite the Sochi agreement’s attempt to halt the hostilities, clashes between the Syrian Arab Army and rebel forces have become a daily occurrence in northwest Syria.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan have agreed to hold another meeting on the situation in Idlib in the near future.

Advertisements