BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – Heavy clashes broke out between the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham in the southern countryside of Idlib this morning.
Using rockets and artillery, the jihadist rebels repeatedly struck the Syrian Arab Army troops that were positioned along the Idlib-Hama axis.
This jihadist attack prompted the Syrian Arab Army to respond with a barrage of surface-to-surface missiles that targeted Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions in Al-Taman’ah, Khuwayn, and Sukayk.
The Syrian Army would then spread their assault to the northern countryside of Hama, where their troops fired several artillery shells towards the Jaysh Al-Izza stronghold of Al-Latamnah.
Despite the Sochi agreement’s attempt to halt the hostilities, clashes between the Syrian Arab Army and rebel forces have become a daily occurrence in northwest Syria.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan have agreed to hold another meeting on the situation in Idlib in the near future.
158
- 158Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.