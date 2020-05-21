BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 A.M.) – A heavily-armed U.S. military convoy entered northeastern Syria this week to expand one of their bases inside the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

Citing military sources, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that as many as 30 heavily-armed military vehicles, carrying 200 Marines, entered northeastern Syria.

The monitor said that the U.S. military convoy was seen heading to the Istrahat Wazir area, which is where they are currently expanding their base.

According to the SOHR report, the U.S. has been dispatching hundreds of Marines to the Al-Hasakah Governorate to disrupt the Russian military’s operation.

“The US dispatch of hundreds of marines to Syria is believed to disrupt the Russian military operation in Al-Hasakah in the context of its active support of Syria in regional security and M-4 national highway connecting Al-Hasakah with Aleppo,” they said.

At the same time, a military source from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) told Al-Masdar News on Wednesday evening that the Russian Armed Forces have also been expanding their presence in the Al-Hasakah Governorate by sending fresh reinforcements and heavy weapons to this region of the country.

While the U.S. and Russian troops attempt to avoid one another in Al-Hasakah, the two forces have encountered one another on a number of occasions this year, especially in the Al-Qamishli countryside.

