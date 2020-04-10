BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:50 A.M.) -Two heavily armed Russian warships were seen transiting the Bosphorus Strait this week after completing military drills off the coast of Syria.
According to maritime observer Yoruk Isik, the Russian naval ships, Admiral Essen and Admiral Makarov, which are part of the Black Sea Fleet, were seen transiting the Bosphorus Strait that links the Mediterranean and Black seas.
Two Russian warships were armed with Kalibr missiles, which were reportedly used during the Russian military’s naval drills in the eastern part of the Mediterranean.
The two Russian warships were photographed by Isik as they entered the Black Sea and made their way towards the port city of Sevastopol.
Armed with Kalibr SS-N-27 missiles, #ВМФ Project 11356M guided missile frigates #ЧФ BSF 30th Surface Ship Div’s Admiral Makarov & Admiral Essen returned from Med deployment & transited Bosphorus together towards BlackSea. VLS can also launch SS-N-30A3M-14 Kalibr, range 1500km pic.twitter.com/24h1OuIya1
— Yörük Işık (@YorukIsik) April 9, 2020
The Russian military completed a set of drills on April 8th, which included several warships and aircraft that were deployed around the Hmeimim Airbase in Latakia.
Another round of military drills are expected to take place on Saturday and Sunday; they will then wrap up their last phase of the exercises the following week.
