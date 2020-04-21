BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – A heavily-armed Russian warship was photographed transiting the Bosphorus Strait this week as it head to Syria for a new mission.
According to the maritime observer, Yoruk Isik, the Black Sea Fleet’s 41st Brigade of Missile Boats’ Buyan M class corvette orehovo-Zyevo entered the Mediterranean after transiting the Bosphorus Strait that links the Black Sea.
The Russian warship is reportedly armed with SS-N-30/Kalibr 3M-14 land attack missiles; it was previously deployed to the Mediterranean last year.
#ВМФ Project 21631 #ЧФ Black Sea Fleet 41st Brigade of Missile Boats’ Buyan M class corvette Orehovo-Zyevo, armed with SS-N-30 / Kalibr 3M-14 land attack missiles, redeployed to Mediterranean after 307days, transited Bosphorus towards Mediterranean 03:15Z. pic.twitter.com/XmexemiHeU
— Yörük Işık (@YorukIsik) April 21, 2020
The deployment of the Russian warship to the eastern Mediterranean comes at an interesting time, especially after the latest incidents between the U.S. Navy and Russian Air Force.
On Sunday, the Russian Air Force intercepted a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon spy plane over the eastern Mediterranean, prompting Washington to condemn Moscow for the aggressive move.
This is not the first time that the Russian Air Force has intercepted a U.S. spy plane; however, they have done this twice in the last week, with video footage showing a Russian aircraft flying close to the U.S. plane.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.