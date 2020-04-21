BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – A heavily-armed Russian warship was photographed transiting the Bosphorus Strait this week as it head to Syria for a new mission.

According to the maritime observer, Yoruk Isik, the Black Sea Fleet’s 41st Brigade of Missile Boats’ Buyan M class corvette orehovo-Zyevo entered the Mediterranean after transiting the Bosphorus Strait that links the Black Sea.

The Russian warship is reportedly armed with SS-N-30/Kalibr 3M-14 land attack missiles; it was previously deployed to the Mediterranean last year.

#ВМФ Project 21631 #ЧФ Black Sea Fleet 41st Brigade of Missile Boats’ Buyan M class corvette Orehovo-Zyevo, armed with SS-N-30 / Kalibr 3M-14 land attack missiles, redeployed to Mediterranean after 307days, transited Bosphorus towards Mediterranean 03:15Z. pic.twitter.com/XmexemiHeU — Yörük Işık (@YorukIsik) April 21, 2020

The deployment of the Russian warship to the eastern Mediterranean comes at an interesting time, especially after the latest incidents between the U.S. Navy and Russian Air Force.

On Sunday, the Russian Air Force intercepted a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon spy plane over the eastern Mediterranean, prompting Washington to condemn Moscow for the aggressive move.

This is not the first time that the Russian Air Force has intercepted a U.S. spy plane; however, they have done this twice in the last week, with video footage showing a Russian aircraft flying close to the U.S. plane.

