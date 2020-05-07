BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – A heavily-armed Russian military convoy made its way to the Al-Hasakah Governorate on Thursday after leaving a base in the neighboring governorate of Al-Raqqa.
According to a field report, a Russian military convoy consisting of several armored vehicles made its way to the Al-Qamishli Airport in northern Al-Hasakah after traveling along the vast M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Hasakah Highway).
The Russian convoy not only consisted of armored vehicles, but also several military personnel who will join up with the forces already deployed around the around the airport and city.
This move by the Russian military comes just days after they blocked a U.S. Army column from accessing a road east of Qamishli city.
While no one was harmed during the Russian military’s roadway obstruction, the incident was a brief reminder about the power struggle between Washington and Moscow in this region of Syria.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.