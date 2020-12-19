BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:50 P.M.) – The headquarters of the the Turkish-backed militants was blown up on Friday, when a fire broke out at one of the arms warehouses.

According to local reports, a fire broke out inside a weapons and ammunition storage facility in the village of Jalqan, which is located inside the Jindeires District of Aleppo’s Afrin region.

The fire reportedly swept through the warehouse, causing a big explosion that resulted in the death of a half dozen fighters from the Turkish-backed group, Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but some activists claim it was the result of a technical failure inside the warehouse.

The weapons depot is located at the headquarters of the Turkish-backed militant group, which has operated in the Afrin region since they expelled the local forces in March 2018.

Since the local forces were expelled from Afrin, the Turkish-backed militant groups have setup bases and occupied several buildings in this once densely populated region of the Aleppo Governorate.

The civilian population, which was predominately ethnic Kurds, mostly fled during the 2018 battle, amid fears of the Turkish-backed militant groups that were fighting the local People’s Protection Units (YPG), a group Ankara has labelled a “terrorist entity”.