BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – Mohamed Al-Mesbahi, head of the Supreme Council of the Supreme Council of the Sheikhs and Tribes of Libya, said that the delegation came to Egypt to confirm the statement of the Libyan Parliament on the request to support the Egyptian army and its intervention to expel the “Turkish occupier.”

Al-Mesbahi said in televised statements that the delegation that arrived in Egypt represents all the Libyan people in the east, and in the west, which is controlled by the Government of National Accord, who is supported by Turkey, as well as in the south, north and migrants.

He continued during a phone call to the radio program on the “Sada Al-Balad” satellite channel, on Wednesday evening, that the delegation came to Egypt to confirm the Libyan Parliament’s statement requesting the support of the Egyptian army and its intervention to “expel the Turkish occupier, and even to liberate the entire Libyan lands to the Tunisian border and Algeria to the West. ”

The head of the Diwan of the Supreme Council of the Sheikhs and Tribes of Libya continued:

“Libya does not accept to be divided by two and we are searching for its stability and sitting at the same table under Egyptian-Arab patronage … Enough of the occupation playing with the peoples, and the Arab nation is able to resolve its affairs.”

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi is currently meeting with the delegation of the Libyan tribes to discuss the crisis in Libya, especially after the development of conditions there on the “Sirte-Al-Jafra” line, which is what the Egyptian President declared as a “red line”, and if it is crossed, the Egyptian army will be entitled to military intervention.

Advertisements