BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The head of the Lebanese Military Court, Brigadier General Hussein ‘Abdullah, announced on Friday his decision to step down from this position after he issued a ruling that dismissed the criminal case against the former head of the infamous Khiam Prison and member of the Israeli-backed South Lebanon Army, Amer Al-Fakhoury.
The Lebanese website “Lebanon Debate” quoted ‘Abdullah as saying:
“Out of respect for my oath and the honorary military, I am resigning from the presidency of the military court in which the application of the law equals the escape of a client, the pain of captives and the treason of a judge.”
In response to the release, many people organized a protest in front of the military court, at the invitation of the Prisoners and Editors Representatives Authority, while others cut roads in different cities with burning tires.
In its ruling, No. 515/2020 issued last Monday, the court announced that the crimes against Fakhoury in terms of torturing prisoners in 1998, had passed the ten-year time frame, and decided to release him immediately unless he was arrested in another case.
Despite the decision to prevent the travel Fakhoury, sources told Al-Mayadeen TV that “an American military plane landed near the American embassy in Awkar, where the agent Amer al-Fakhoury is,” noting that “the plane took off minutes after it landed in the vicinity of the embassy.”
