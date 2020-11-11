BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – The head of the Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd Al-Sha’abi) in Iraq, Faleh al-Fayyad, arrived in the Syrian capital, Damascus, on an official visit to meet Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

In a brief statement, Fayyad’s office said, “The head of the Popular Mobilization Authority arrived in the Syrian capital, Damascus, to meet with the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.”

According to a Syrian government source, the meeting touched on a number of topics, including cross-border trade and increasing bilateral relations.

It is noteworthy to mention that Al-Fayadh visited Syria several times as an envoy of Iraqi heads of government.