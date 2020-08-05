BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:10 P.M.) – The head of the Port of Beirut said that no explosives were stored near the substances that blew up inside the 12th ward, the Sputnik News Agency reported.
According to the head of the facility, those were dangerous materials, but “not to this extent”.
He also said that Customs and State Security had sent letters to “remove the explosive materials, but for six years we have been waiting to address the issue with no result”.
In the meantime, the Lebanese authorities have decided to use the port of Tripoli as a temporary replacement for the port of Beirut, devastated by the blast.
The statement comes after Prime Minister Hassan Diab stated that the blast was caused by the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate in the port of Beirut.
At present, the death toll from the powerful blast may be around 100 people, Lebanese Red Cross Secretary General George Kettaneh said. The total number of those injured now stands at over 4,000.
According to the city’s governor, over half of the town’s buildings have been destroyed or seriously damaged by the blast. The Lebanese government has declared a three-day mourning period for the victims of the tragedy, starting 5 August.
Source: Sputnik
4
- 4Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.