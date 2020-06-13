BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 P.M.) The Turkish Governor of the Hatay Province revealed on Saturday that 140 Turkish soldiers and police officers working in the Syrian cities of Afrin and Idlib in were infected with the coronavirus.

The Turkish newspaper “Hurriyet” quoted Rahmi Dogan, the governor of Hatay, near the Turkish border with Syria, as speaking about the reality of the virus in the state on Friday, saying:

“There are 320 cases of coronavirus in the state, and 140 of them are soldiers and police officers. They work in the cities of Afrin and Idlib.”

Dogan pointed out that the number of positive cases (injured) of members of the Turkish forces operating in the city of Afrin reached 120 cases, in addition to 20 cases among the forces operating in the Turkish base in Idlib, noting that no cases were recorded among civilians in the areas where the forces are Turkish in Syria. ”

To that, the Anadolu Agency reported that the total infected from the coronavirus in Hatay amounted to 320 cases.

The statement emphasized that hospitals in the Hatay handled confirmed cases (military and civilian) who came from other Turkish states, with the aim of moving to the areas of military operations in Syria (meaning that they were disclosed before sending the elements whose results were positive to Syria).

The statement added, “There are no positive cases (injuries) between civilians and the military or the police in the areas of operations (Afrin and Idlib).”

