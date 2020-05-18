BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – A group loyalists to the late deputy commander of the Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Shaabi), Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, who was assassinated by the U.S. forces on January 3rd, stormed Saudi Arabia’s MBC TV channel headquarters in Baghdad.
According to RT Arabic, “dozens were present in front of the headquarters of the Saudi MBC Iraqi channel in the Al-Waziriya neighborhood in Baghdad, and they posted banners with slogans calling for the closure of the channel,” noting that “the protesters loyal to Hashd Al-Shaabi, chanted slogans against the ruling family of Saudi Arabia.”
It is noteworthy to mention that the PMU forces issued a statement last week denouncing the MBC channel’s information in one of its programs, accusing Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis of being behind the bombing of the Iraqi embassy in Beirut in 1981, while also calling him a “terrorist”.
In this bombing, Bilqis al-Rawi, the second wife of the famous Syrian poet Nizar Qabbani, was killed.
Saudi Arabia has criticized the PMU forces of Iraq on several occasions in the past, as they are a paramilitary group that is backed by Iran.
