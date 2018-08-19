BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri recently stated that he is relying on an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin to ‘protect’ Lebanon.

According to Naharnet, Hariri said he is “putting Russia in the picture of the Lebanese situation’s developments” as well as “his stance on the file of the relation with the Syrian regime,” a media report said.

Hariri is reportedly relying on his Russian counterparts to facilitate the return of Syrian refugees because he does not have any diplomatic relations with Syria.

“By relying on an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the PM-designate is trying to protect the country from any plunge into the conflict of axes in the region, especially that Moscow, with a green light from the U.S., is playing the role of the regulator of the Syrian file and its related issues,” the Al-Rai News reported, citing diplomatic sources.

“This would provide further balancing elements for the Lebanese situation, which would prevent it from deviating from the constraints of political stability,” the sources went on to say.

Advertisements