BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri said he refuses to head any government that the current Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil is part of.

“I will not preside over any government in which Bassil is part of,” Hariri said, as quoted by Lebanon’s MTV.

“I cannot work with those who always attack me,” he continued. “I did not meet the designated prime minister the day before his appointment, as was rumored, but a week ago in the framework of the consultations that I was conducting.”

“Speaker Nabih Berri knows that I am not playing with fire, but rather, I am used to extinguishing it, and I do not regret it at all,” Hariri said, adding “I do not accept the demonization of the Sunnis and the accusation of them stealing the country.”

The Lebanese Prime Minister-designate, Hassan Diab, had promised to form an independent government of specialists within a period not exceeding six weeks, expressing his belief that such a government would enjoy American support.

