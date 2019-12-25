BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri said he refuses to head any government that the current Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil is part of.
“I will not preside over any government in which Bassil is part of,” Hariri said, as quoted by Lebanon’s MTV.
“I cannot work with those who always attack me,” he continued. “I did not meet the designated prime minister the day before his appointment, as was rumored, but a week ago in the framework of the consultations that I was conducting.”
“Speaker Nabih Berri knows that I am not playing with fire, but rather, I am used to extinguishing it, and I do not regret it at all,” Hariri said, adding “I do not accept the demonization of the Sunnis and the accusation of them stealing the country.”
The Lebanese Prime Minister-designate, Hassan Diab, had promised to form an independent government of specialists within a period not exceeding six weeks, expressing his belief that such a government would enjoy American support.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.