BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – The head of Hamas’ political bureau, Yahya Sinwar, told university students during a meeting earlier this month that his group has strengthened their forces and improved their military capabilities.

During the meeting, which was discussed in length in the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, Sinwar condemned Arab states that are normalizing relations with Israel. He would then go on to praise both Qatar and Iran, pointing out that both of these nations have provided humanitarian and military aid to the people of Gaza.

“We found a Qatari readiness to strengthen the humanitarian resilience in Gaza.” He said that Iran “provided money, weapons and expertise while Arab brothers failed to provide aid and there are Arab countries blocking their doors in front of us, and told us that we should talk to the Americans first.”

In regards to Israel, Sinwar said that they have “fueled a sectarian divide in the region in order wrestle with its parties and distract them from the Palestinian cause.”

He continued to attack Israel by saying the Israeli intelligence apparatus, led by the Shin Bet, were trying to create division between Hamas and the Palestinian Authority.

“We found a Qatari readiness to strengthen the humanitarian resilience in Gaza.” He said that Iran “provided money, weapons and expertise while Arab brothers failed us to provide aid and there are Arab countries blocked their doors in front of us, and told us that we should talk to the Americans first.”

The Hamas official turned his attention to his organization’s military strength, which he said was stronger than ever.

“We have in the Gaza Strip a significant military force, and counted by the enemy a thousand calculations, and we have hundreds of kilometers of tunnels, as we have hundreds of command and control rooms above the ground,” he said. “We have thousands of anti-tank weapons that were locally manufactured and thousands of rocket-propelled grenades. We can turn the occupation cities into ghost towns.”

Sinwar then slammed the leader of Israel’s opposition Blue-White party, Benny Gantz, threatening him by saying, “we are waiting for you and we will make you, Gantz, curse the day you were born.”

Sinwar warned that there are efforts by many intelligence agencies to harm the security situation in the Gaza Strip. He would add that the parties that carried out the attempted assassination of Major General Abu Naim worked under the guidance of officers in the Israeli.

Advertisements