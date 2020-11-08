BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:50 A.M.) – The head of the Political Bureau of the Hamas Movement, Ismail Haniyeh, said that newly elected U.S. President, Joe Biden, should change the course of the Palestine-Israeli conflict and abandon the policies of Donald Trump.

Haniyeh said in a press statement on Saturday: “The unjust policies against our people have made the United States a partner in injustice and aggression, and damaged the state of stability in the region and the world, and prevented the American ability to be a central party in resolving conflicts.”

Haniyeh called on the elected administration to “retreat from the so-called deal of the century and cancel the decision to consider Jerusalem as the capital of the occupation and to transfer the American embassy to it in a manner that contradicts all international positions and decisions.”

He also called for ending all decisions related to “attempts to liquidate the refugee issue, particularly reducing support for the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in an attempt to end it.”

Haniyeh stressed that “the Palestinian people will continue their struggle with all legitimate means to end the occupation and achieve independence and return.”

He added, “We will continue to move aggressively to strengthen the path of national unity and internal Palestinian rapprochement to meet all challenges that seek to liquidate the Palestinian issue and work to achieve the goals of our people and their national aspirations.”