BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:50 A.M.) – The head of the Political Bureau of the Hamas Movement, Ismail Haniyeh, said that newly elected U.S. President, Joe Biden, should change the course of the Palestine-Israeli conflict and abandon the policies of Donald Trump.
Haniyeh said in a press statement on Saturday: “The unjust policies against our people have made the United States a partner in injustice and aggression, and damaged the state of stability in the region and the world, and prevented the American ability to be a central party in resolving conflicts.”
Haniyeh called on the elected administration to “retreat from the so-called deal of the century and cancel the decision to consider Jerusalem as the capital of the occupation and to transfer the American embassy to it in a manner that contradicts all international positions and decisions.”
He also called for ending all decisions related to “attempts to liquidate the refugee issue, particularly reducing support for the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in an attempt to end it.”
Haniyeh stressed that “the Palestinian people will continue their struggle with all legitimate means to end the occupation and achieve independence and return.”
He added, “We will continue to move aggressively to strengthen the path of national unity and internal Palestinian rapprochement to meet all challenges that seek to liquidate the Palestinian issue and work to achieve the goals of our people and their national aspirations.”
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.