BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:50 P.M.) – Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the Hamas Movement, condemned on Saturday evening, the assassination of the Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

This came in a call made by Haniyeh with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, according to a statement issued by the movement published by Palestinian media, including the Palestinian Information Center.

Haniyeh offered his condolences to the leadership and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the assassination of the world, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in his own name and on behalf of the Palestinian people and movement leadership.

The Hamas leader said: “The sinful crime of assassination, we express solidarity with the Islamic Republic in the face of this momentous event.”

Haniyeh considered that the assassination of Fakhrizadeh “reflects a criminal mentality that permits killing in broad daylight and in a blatant manner.”

He stressed that the policy of assassinations, “just as it did not succeed with the resistance in Palestine, as it will fail with the Islamic Republic, the whole nation and the axis of resistance, and it only reflects the nature of those involved in it, who violate all international and humanitarian laws and norms.”

The Iranian media announced the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who serves as chairman of the body of research and creativity in the Iranian Ministry of Defense.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, said on Friday, November 27, that there are clear indications that Israel was involved in the assassination of the Iranian scientist.