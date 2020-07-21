BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – The Hamas Movement on Tuesday, issued a statement condemning the latest Israeli attack on the Syrian capital city, Damascus, last night.
“The Zionist enemy continues the policy of bullying over the whole region by again bombing areas in Syria,” said the movement’s spokesman, Hazem Qassem, in a press statement .
They added: “This entity, which is based on continuous aggression and continuous expansion at the expense of our Arab nation, will not stop except for uniting the efforts of every nation in confronting it and putting an end to its worship, until the end of its project on the entire Palestinian land.”
Hamas’ statement was the first of any Arab political party or country to condemn the Israeli strikes on Syria.
