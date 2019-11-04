Hamas says it has shot down an Israeli drone in the northern Gaza Strip, according to Al-Arabiya.

According to Al Mayadeen TV, the drone that was shot down was a quadcopter.

Amid other conflicting accounts, Al Ain said that Hamas was able to take possession of the drone, while the Israeli daily The Jerusalem Post cited some reports as saying that the drone had flown out of the area after being shot at.

The IDF has not yet offered an official comment regarding the incident.

News of the current alleged downing of a drone comes amid heightened tensions in the region, as Israeli combat planes struck military compounds affiliated with Hamas in the Gaza Strip in response to what it claimed were rocket attacks from the Palestinian enclave, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said in its statement on Saturday.

A Palestinian man died as a result of Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, Ashraf al-Qidra, a spokesman for Gaza’s Health Ministry, said Saturday.

According to the IDF, on 2 November a total of 10 rockets had been fired from the direction of Gaza, including eight projectiles that had been intercepted by the Iron Dome air defence system.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Hamas was responsible for all rocket attacks against Israel from Gaza.

A Hamas official told Haaretz on Saturday the rockets that were fired into southern Israel on Friday night from Gaza were not launched by one of the major factions in the Strip, adding this was an act of defiance against Hamas by unknown factors.

Source: Sputnik

