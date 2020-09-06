BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah met with the head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, about the normalization agreement between the UAE and Israel, during a meeting in Beirut on Saturday.

The party’s Al-Manar TV reported that “the meeting of the Secretary-General of Hezbollah with the head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, his deputy, Saleh al-Arouri and the accompanying delegation, reviewed in detail the entirety of the political and military developments in Palestine, Lebanon and the region, and the dangers facing the Palestinian issue, especially the deal of the century and the projects of official Arab normalization with the usurper entity and the nation’s responsibility towards that.”

“Emphasis was placed on the stability and resilience of the axis of resistance in the face of all pressures, threats and great hopes placed on it,” they said.

It was also emphasized, according to Al-Manar TV, the “strength of the relationship between Hezbollah and Hamas, which is based on the foundations of faith, brotherhood, jihad and a single destiny, and the development of mechanisms for cooperation and coordination between the two parties.”

Haniyeh has been on an Middle East tour as of late, previously meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara before making his visit to Lebanon this past week.