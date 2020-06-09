BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:10 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the leader of the Libyan National Army, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, would be “out of the equation at any moment” in Libya.

“According to my point of view and the latest developments, Haftar will be out of the equation in Libya at any moment,” Erdogan told state-owned TRT on Monday.

Erdogan claimed that “the successes achieved by the Fayez al-Sirraj government made Haftar weak,” and he considered that “Russia is troubled by this progress.”

Commenting on his recent phone call to U.S. President Donald Trump, Erdogan said that Trump “confirmed Turkey’s success in its endeavors in Libya.”

Erdogan indicated that after his contact with Trump it can be said that a “new stage” will begin in relations between Ankara and Washington, noting that there will be “other steps ahead” such as contacting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Commenting on the protests in the United States, Erdogan said that “measures based on racial discrimination are unacceptable,” adding that the killing of U.S. citizen George Floyd is “unfortunate.”

He pointed out, however, that practices based on racial discrimination “exist in many countries,” adding: “We, as Muslims, are far from these behaviors.”

Regarding the situation in Idlib, northern Syria, Erdogan said that the Turkish Minister of the Interior visited the areas of “refugee relief” and stressed “the difficult conditions of the people”, adding that Turkey was working to “accommodate them in appropriate conditions.”

He stressed that “in general we can say that the agreement on Idlib continues, as we reached with the Russian side.”

