BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter, commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), announced that his government has cancelled the Skhirat Agreement that was sponsored by the United Nations.

In his speech, which was broadcast on the official page of the Libyan satellite channel, the LNA commander said the agreement destroyed the country and empowered the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli.

“The political agreement destroyed the country and led it to dangerous slides,” Haftar said, adding: “We express our pride in authorizing the General Command to lead the country’s affairs and our response to the will of the people.”

Haftar continued: “We salute the Libyans for forging their armed forces and renewing confidence in their leadership, officers and soldiers as they continue their journey in successive victories to liberate the country from terrorism.”

He continued: “It would not have achieved these victories had it not been for the support of the people, and this confidence would not have taken hold in the hearts of the Libyans had it not been for the sacrifices of the armed forces.”

“We have continued your response to our call to the announcement of dropping the suspicious political agreement that destroyed the country and led it to dangerous slopes, and the authorization of those whom you consider competent to lead this stage,” Haftar said.

“We announce the suspension of the political agreement to become part of the past, and that is based on the will of the Libyan people.”

He added: “We will be at the disposal of the people and we will work to the best of our abilities to relieve their suffering, and that the service of the citizen and the protection of their rights are at the forefront of our priorities, and that we work to create the conditions for building permanent civil state institutions while continuing the liberation process until its end.”

