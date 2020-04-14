BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – On Monday, the Libyan interim government penned a letter to the Turkish people in which the Benghazi-based administration criticized the Ankara regime and its leader, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“The Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, violated all norms and laws, by supporting the terrorist groups he belongs to, to occupy the capital, Tripoli,” the foreign ministry said.

The statement described Erdogan as “the godfather of terrorism”, noting that he had sent to the Government of National Accord (GNA) “foreign mercenaries, drones that bombard innocent people of our people, ships carrying all kinds of weapons and ammunition, missiles and armored vehicles, and cast your children from the Turkish army in support and training of criminal gangs to kill the Libyans. ”

The statement addressed the Turkish people, saying: “Your children are fighting alongside the wanted terrorists and internationals, to return to Turkey in coffins because of Erdogan’s ambitions and delusions, as well as his party, which made the Turkish territories a haven for the leaders of terrorist groups and a starting point for threatening security and peace in the region and the world.”

The Foreign Ministry of the Libyan provisional government believed that hope still remains “in the people of Turkey with all its components, including citizens, politicians, opposition parties and independent media, to save Turkey from the grip of this dictator who abused all the Turks with his policies and ambitions until he became a threat to the state of Turkey itself, and this necessitates Resisting it by all available legal means. ”

