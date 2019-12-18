BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – A member of the Military Information Division, Al-Mundhir Al-Khartoush, affiliated with the Libyan National Army (LNA), announced that their forces are advancing in several areas around Tripoli after a fierce battle with the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) troops.
According to reports, the 73rd Infantry Brigade scored a new advance in Tripoli’s outskirts, capturing a number of points from the GNA forces.
In particular, the 73rd Brigade was able to capture new points at the Salaheddine axis, which has been the scene of some of the most intense clashes around Tripoli.
A spokesperson from the Military Information Division said the GNA forces attempted to retake some of the points they lost over the last few hours; however, they have been unsuccessful thus far.
The Libyan National Army has been involved in a fierce battle with the GNA forces since the weekend, when Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar announced the start of the “final battle” to capture the capital.
To counter Haftar’s aggressiveness, the Tripoli-based government has reached a new security agreement with Turkey to protect the last areas under their control in northern Libya.
The Benghazi-based government has heavily criticized this agreement and vowed to confront the Turkish aggression if need be.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.