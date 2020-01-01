BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army, led by their commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, scored a big advance in Tripoli on Wednesday, giving their forces control of several sites in and around the city.
According to reports, the Libyan National Army was able to capture Military Engineering School, Plateau Project, Habda Project, Police Academy, and several other sites.
In addition to their advance, the Libyan National Army killed several fighters and destroyed a couple vehicles belonging to the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces.
This latest advance has put the Libyan National Army inside the southern part of Tripoli.
Turkey is expected to vote this week on whether or not they are going to send troops to Libya.
For the Government of National Accord, this vote could not come any sooner, as the Libyan National Army is quickly closing in on the capital’s city-center.
