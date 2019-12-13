BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – The Military Media Division of the Libyan National Army said in a statement on its official Facebook page, Thursday, that “the military units of the armed forces are controlling most of the main road that goes through the Sa’diyya area and reaches the Toggar area,” in addition to “extending their control over the headquarters of the Police Officers College in the area Salahuddin.”
Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan National Army, announced on Thursday, the start of a decisive operation to take control of the capital, Tripoli, where he gave orders to the Libyan army to advance towards the center of the capital.
Haftar said in a televised speech: “Today we announce the decisive battle and progress towards the heart of the capital to break its chains and break its families and send joy to the souls of its people and return Tripoli as its era has been a beacon and capital of civilization and raise the banner of victory and fold the pages of misery and injustice and oppression and announce with victory and liberation the birth of a new era.”
The Libyan National Army Commander called for the units that advanced towards Tripoli to abide by the rules of engagement, and the gunmen who were fighting the Libyan Army demanded their commitment to their homes and safety.
He continued, “The Libyan army is inevitably victorious in the battle of Tripoli, and we also give the militants a chance of security in exchange for laying down weapons.”
