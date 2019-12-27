BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army’s Military Media Division announced on Friday that their forces have taken control of the airport road in Tripoli.
According to the report, the Libyan National Army managed to take control of the road after a fierce battle with the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces.
In a related context, the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Libyan Parliament, Yusef Al-Aqouri, announced that the decision to restore the Libyan capital, Tripoli, is the sovereign decision of the House of Representatives and the general command of the Libyan National Army.
In response to Turkey’s request from the GNA to stop the fighting, Aqouri said, in a statement to Sputnik Arabic: “The decision to capture the capital Tripoli from armed groups is a sovereign decision of the House of Representatives and the leadership, which we follow and we reject blatant interference in our internal affairs,” stressing that ” The National Army moved after the agreement failed to implement and security arrangements faltered, which led to the reconciliation government being held hostage by armed groups.”
Al-Aqouri pointed out that “these groups have violated the state institutions in the city of Tripoli for their interests and exploited the situation to plunder the country’s wealth. We have warned the UN mission and the international community of the consequences of this, but it has been to no avail.”
Regarding sending Turkish forces to Libya, Al-Aqouri said that “Turkey’s hinting of military intervention is a blatant interference in our internal affairs and a great violation of the United Nations Charter and international laws that call for respecting the sovereignty of states,” adding “it is a dangerous escalation that will have dire consequences for the region. The levels condemned this intervention by the international community and demanded that deterrent measures be taken against it. “
