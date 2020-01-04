BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) carried out new strikes over the strategic Mitiga Airport in northern Libya this evening, causing significant damage to the installation.
According to reports, the Libyan National Army bombed the Mitiga Airport to prevent the delivery of more Turkish military drones and equipment.
The reports said the Libyan National Army destroyed a hangar that housed some Turkish military drones that were recently used against the forces loyal to Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.
At least 20 people were killed as a result of this attack on the Mitiga Airport, which is the last installation civilians can use to leave area.
This latest attack comes just two days after the Turkish Parliament approved a bill to send their armed forces to Libya.
