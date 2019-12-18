BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) announced on Wednesday that their forces had managed to cordon off Tripoli after a series of advances against the Government of National Accord (GNA) troops.
The Commander of Moral Guidance in the Libyan National Army, Brigadier General Khaled Al-Mahjoub, said that the LNA cordoned off Tripoli after capturing several points around the city’s outskirts.
that the security cordon over the capital, Tripoli, was completed, after the attacking forces met at most points.
General Khaled Al Mahjoub said that the forces attacking the capital met at most points and cordoned off the GNA forces.
The LNA commander said the clashes are now on the streets of Tripoli, with heavy fighting taking place at the Salaheddine axis.
“Now the cordon has been tightened from Al-Dhahirah Bridge to Al-Buqei’a, they withdrew completely from there and our forces met each other, and at most points our forces joined together and there was a complete cordon over the capital,” Mahjoub added.
Regarding the Berlin conference and international calls for a political solution to the Libyan crisis , Al-Mahjoub explained that “the survival of the militias is not in line with any conference or with any political agreements and must be eliminated.”
“We believe that the dismantling and elimination of militia weapons is the solution,” the Libyan military official concluded.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.