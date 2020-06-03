BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – The commander of the Libyan National Army, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, traveled on Wednesday to Cairo to meet with a number of Egyptian officials to coordinate and consult on developments in the current situation in Libya.

Haftar’s trip to Egypt comes at the same time that the Turkish-backed forces attempt to capture several areas around Tripoli, most notably, the international airport.

On Wednesday, the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces launched two simultaneous attacks that targeted the Tripoli International Airport and the Libyan National Army’s stronghold, Tarhouna.

