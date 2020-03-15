BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.)- The Libyan National Army spokesman, Ahmed Al-Mismari, stated on Sunday that there was no truth to the reports that Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar visited Syria.

The Libyan Army General Command revealed the truth about Haftar’s visit to Syria

Al-Mesmari said during a press conference in Cairo that “Field Marshal Haftar did not visit Syria.”

This comes in response to an article by Al-Sharq Al-Awsat, which said last Monday that it had obtained information indicating that the Libyan National Army chief, Khalifa Hafter, had made a secret visit to Damascus, revealing that “this visit paved the ground for the resumption of diplomatic relations between the government.”

The Libyan embassy in Damascus was reopened recently, marking the return of diplomatic representation between the two countries, Syria and Libya, after the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its counterpart in the Libyan interim government signed a memorandum of understanding regarding the reopening of diplomatic and consular missions headquarters and coordination of the two countries’ positions in international and regional forums.

For his part, Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, during his meeting with a delegation from the Libyan interim government, stressed the need to confront Turkey’s moves in the two countries, which contribute to “destabilizing the region”, while Faisal al-Miqdad, the Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister, said that ” the Syrian flag will flutter in the sky of Libya”, stressing that “the return of the Libyan flag fluttered in the skies of Syria is a natural prelude to the return of other flags. “

Advertisements