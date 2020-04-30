BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, announced the cessation of all military operations unilaterally in response to the invitation by allied nations to observe a ceasefire in the North African nation.

According to Libya 24 News, the spokesperson for the LNA, Ahmed Al-Mismari, said on Wednesday that Haftar will present what he described as a road map for the future of Libya in the coming days.

Mismari confirmed that the army’s cessation of military operations on its part came in response to the demands of the international community and allied countries.

In the field, the army spokesperson announced that the army was able to repel an attack by al-Wefaq forces on the axis of the airport road, and succeeded in killing 7 members of the attacking forces and wounding 16 of them.

Mismari said that the Al-Wefaq forces are trying to attack Al-Wattyia base from the city of Al-Zawiya, and that drones are used to launch raids on the base.

Advertisements