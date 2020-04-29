BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that his country had succeeded in ensuring the security of the Gulf waters, stressing that “it will remain Persian forever, not the Gulf of Washington or New York.”
Rouhani’s comments came in what is known in Tehran as the “Persian Gulf Day”
In this context, Abu al-Fadl Shukarji, a spokesman for the Iranian armed forces, told state television that “the United States will receive a stronger blow than before if it attacks the Iranian waters and the interests of our people in the Gulf waters,” considering that Trump’s threat to destroy Iranian boats “comes within the framework of psychological warfare and his endeavor to gain privileges in the presidential election.”
Shukarji asserted that the American forces in the Gulf polluted the waters and exposed them to fishermen and merchant ships, and they are entitled to cross from international waters when they do not harm others.
Tensions between Washington and Tehran have been at a decade-long-high since the U.S. carried out the assassination of Quds Force commander, Major General Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad on January 3rd.
In response to this assassination, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched as many as 18 missiles towards the U.S.’ wing at the ‘Ayn Al-Assad Airbase (Al-Anbar) and Hayyan Base (Erbil).
Since then, the two countries have entered a war of words, with both nations accusing each other of violating international laws.
