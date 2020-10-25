BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – Washington welcomed on Sunday, the increasing number of countries that banned the activities of Hezbollah, the most recent of which is Estonia and Guatemala, which recently designated the party as a terrorist organization.

In a statement on Sunday, the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, “Guatemala’s decision to classify Hezbollah as a terrorist organization showed its determination to confront this dangerous organization.”

Pompeo stressed that “Hezbollah is a transnational terrorist organization whose aim is to implement Iran’s malign agenda,” likening “Hezbollah to Al-Qaeda and ISIS in terms of its expansion across the world.

The U.S. Secretary of State urged “all U.S. partners to classify Hezbollah as a whole as a terrorist organization,” stressing that “there is no difference between its military and political wing.” He also recalled similar decisions taken by Germany, Lithuania and Kosovo, in addition to a pledge in this context from Serbia .

He considered that these crucial decisions constitute an acknowledgment that Hezbollah, with its political and military wings, is a terrorist organization and poses a great threat in Europe and the rest of the world, and he urged all countries to take any decisions that would prevent the activities of Hezbollah and its financiers on their territories.

 

Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    1
    Share
ALSO READ  Sudan to include Hezbollah on terror list per Israeli peace agreement: US official

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments