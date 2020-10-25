BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – Washington welcomed on Sunday, the increasing number of countries that banned the activities of Hezbollah, the most recent of which is Estonia and Guatemala, which recently designated the party as a terrorist organization.

In a statement on Sunday, the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, “Guatemala’s decision to classify Hezbollah as a terrorist organization showed its determination to confront this dangerous organization.”

Pompeo stressed that “Hezbollah is a transnational terrorist organization whose aim is to implement Iran’s malign agenda,” likening “Hezbollah to Al-Qaeda and ISIS in terms of its expansion across the world.

The U.S. Secretary of State urged “all U.S. partners to classify Hezbollah as a whole as a terrorist organization,” stressing that “there is no difference between its military and political wing.” He also recalled similar decisions taken by Germany, Lithuania and Kosovo, in addition to a pledge in this context from Serbia .

He considered that these crucial decisions constitute an acknowledgment that Hezbollah, with its political and military wings, is a terrorist organization and poses a great threat in Europe and the rest of the world, and he urged all countries to take any decisions that would prevent the activities of Hezbollah and its financiers on their territories.