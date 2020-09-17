After Juan Guaido has been recognized as the “interim-president” of Venezuela by the United States and its allies, experts have made the claim that a similar scenario could be applied all over the world.

The next in line could be Belarusian President Lukashenko, as EU lawmakers have suggested to no longer recognize him as president of the country in November.

Members of the European Parliament have also demanded to impose sanctions on Lukashenko.

With 574 to 37 votes and 82 abstentions, the European Parliament rejected the official election results in Belarus with an overwhelming majority.

While the European Parliament’s vote is not legally binding for its member states, it can influence how the EU invests in Belarus in the future.

Mass-protests in the country started to arise following the elections in August, which many claim was rigged from the start.