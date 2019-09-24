Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg delivered a speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit calling on world leaders to act to address climate change.

During her speech, the 16 year-old activist begged world leaders to recognize the way climate change will hurt future generations.

“I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean, yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you? You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words, and yet, I’m one of the lucky ones”, Greta Thunberg said

“People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you?”, she added.

“You say you hear us and that you understand the urgency. But no matter how sad and angry I am, I do not want to believe that because if you really understood the situation and still kept on failing to act, then you would be evil. And that, I refuse to believe”, Greta Thunberg criticized the U.N.’s plans to confront the threat of a warming planet.

While Greta’s speech has been favored and advocated by millions around the world, the child activist was criticized by conservative pundit Michael Knowles on Fox News’s The Story.

“The climate hysteria movement is not about science,” Knowles said. “If it were about science, it would be led by scientists, rather than by politicians and a mentally ill Swedish child who is being exploited by her parents and by the international left.”

“She is mentally ill. She has autism. She has obsessive compulsive disorder, she has selective mutism. She had depression”, Knowles continued, referring to Greta Thunberg who has Asperger’s syndrome.

“The comment made by Michael Knowles who was a guest on The Story tonight was disgraceful – we apologize to Greta Thunberg and to our viewers,” a Fox News spokesperson said.

Advertisements