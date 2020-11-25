BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – A maritime security company announced that a tanker operated by Greece, carrying a Maltese flag, was hit by a mine near a Saudi port, Reuters reported

The British Maritime Security Company, Ambrey, said that the tanker, MT Agrari, operated by the Greek company TMS Tankers, was severely damaged by the explosion of the mine.

No further details have been released at this time.