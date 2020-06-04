reek demonstrators threw Molotov cocktails at the American Embassy in Athens, to protest the death of George Floyd in the American city of Minneapolis, and the American flag was burned in another part of the country.
The protests in Greece against the United States continue for the second consecutive day.
Live footage showed demonstrators throwing at least six incendiary bombs towards the fortified embassy in central Athens.
The police responded by firing tear gas and blocking the street leading to the embassy.
The protests come under the slogan “black lives are important,” while protesters chanted slogans against racism, authorities policy and others such as “I can’t breathe,” which Floyd said during his arrest while a white police officer was putting his knee on his neck.
The killing of Floyd has sparked outrage across the country over the police treatment of African Americans, which has resulted in political and ethnic polarization as states begin to ease public isolation measures imposed to prevent the spread of the Corona pandemic.
