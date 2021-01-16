BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – Greek authorities have arrested a Syrian suspected of belonging to the Al-Nusra Front in a refugee camp in Thessaloniki, the Agence France Presse (AFP) reportd.

The source told the AFP that “anti-terrorism teams arrested a 33-year-old man yesterday, according to an arrest warrant issued by the Dutch authorities.”

According to the source, the arrested will be transferred to the Prosecutor’s Office in Thessaloniki before the start of the procedures for his extradition to the Netherlands.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspect was supposed to reside with his wife and two children in the Netherlands, where his entire family had been granted asylum.

No further details were released.