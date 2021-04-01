BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 P.M.) – The Greek government announced on Thursday that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit Libya next Tuesday and reopen the Greek embassy, ​which was closed for six years in Tripoli.

The Greek government spokeswoman, Aristotelia Belloni, told reporters that Mitsotakis would go to Tripoli to “normalize and restore diplomatic relations” with Libya.

Last February, the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement, Athens’s decision to resume the work of its embassy in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, and to open its general consulate in Benghazi, in the eastern part of the country.

Greece also welcomed the formation of the temporary executive authority in Libya, which will work until the elections scheduled for next December 24, expressing the hope that this will contribute decisively to peace and stability in Libya.

Source: AFP, RT

