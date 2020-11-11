BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – On Wednesday, the Turkish media announced that 5 people were killed after a Turkish fishing boat collided with a Greek oil tanker in the Mediterranean waters.
The German website Deutsche Welle reported that the Turkish authorities had succeeded in retrieving 4 bodies out of the five people killed as a result of the collision between a Turkish boat and a Greek tanker in the Mediterranean waters.
The site pointed out that a tanker flying the Greek flag collided with a Turkish fishing boat 15 nautical miles from the city of Karatas in the southern Turkish state of Adana.
They added that the incident happened last night.
Fishermen from other boats found the ill-fated boat upside down. They reported that the boat capsized after colliding with a ship flying the Greek flag.
