BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – According to media sources, the Greek Navy intercepted a Turkish cargo ship suspected of being “loaded with weapons and ammunition” off the Libyan coast.
The sources pointed out that the Greek ship participating in the “Ireni” maritime operation, which is headed by Italy, spotted a Turkish cargo ship off the coast of Libya with “weapons and ammunition” on it, while it was not known who was anchored in the western ports of Libya.
For its part, the Turkish media said that the Greek navy intercepted a Turkish commercial cargo ship accompanied by a Turkish frigate heading to Libya.
They added that the Turkish frigate issued an ultimatum to the Greek Navy after a Greek helicopter took off from its ships.
This comes a day after the foreign ministers of Greece and Italy signed in Athens an agreement to demarcate the boundaries of the exclusive economic zone in the Ionian Sea that separates the two neighboring countries.
Source: RT
