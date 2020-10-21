view from onboard the US Navy (USN) Sacramento Class Fast Combat Support Ship, USS SEATTLE (AOE 3), showing The Greece Navy Hydra Class (Meko 200HN) Frigate, Hellenic Ship (HS) PSARA (F 454), underway conducting Replenishment At Sea (RAS) operations during Operation ENDURING FREEDOM. An H2.50 caliber machine gun sits at rest unmanned in the foreground

BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Greek Navy has reportedly formed a protective wall around an eastern Mediterranean island after a Turkish research ship resumed its seismic surveys nearby.

According to military journalist, Kostas Sarikas, the Greek Navy formed the protective wall around the island of Kastellorizo, which was a response to the Turkish “Uruc Reis” ship’s presence in the area.

Sarikas shared the photos of the protective wall, along with Greek military personnel monitoring the situation around this eastern Mediterranean island.

Tensions between Greece and Turkey are one again high after Ankara announced its resumption of exploration activities in the eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey maintains they have the right to conduct these exploration activities, despite accusations that they are infringing on the maritime sovereignty of both Greece and Cyprus.

Stern Daler
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Stern Daler
2020-10-21 16:44

Turkey must start to respect Greek sea borders else there will be EU sanctions or worse. p.s. In 1923 Turkey gave up rights to the Dodecanese islands in Article 15 and in Article 16 to all islands not explicitly mentioned in the Lausanne treaty. The Dodecanese islands including the Castellorizo archipelago were ceded to Greece in full sovereignty by the Paris Peace Treaty between Italy and the Allies in April 1947. There is not much Turkey can do about Islands, unsettled islands and rocks. A 1932 convention about the extension of the Dodecanese islands sea border exist. Turkey must start… Read more »

0
Reply
