BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Greek Navy has reportedly formed a protective wall around an eastern Mediterranean island after a Turkish research ship resumed its seismic surveys nearby.

According to military journalist, Kostas Sarikas, the Greek Navy formed the protective wall around the island of Kastellorizo, which was a response to the Turkish “Uruc Reis” ship’s presence in the area.

Sarikas shared the photos of the protective wall, along with Greek military personnel monitoring the situation around this eastern Mediterranean island.

Το πλωτό «τείχος» του Πολεμικού Ναυτικού στο σύμπλεγμα του Καστελόριζου σήμερα το πρωί την ώρα που περνούσε το Oruc Reis pic.twitter.com/kpRdHzJXtj — Kostas Sarikas 🇬🇷 (@SarikasKostas) October 20, 2020

Tensions between Greece and Turkey are one again high after Ankara announced its resumption of exploration activities in the eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey maintains they have the right to conduct these exploration activities, despite accusations that they are infringing on the maritime sovereignty of both Greece and Cyprus.