BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – On Saturday, the Greek Army put its forces at high alert, pending military exercises that Turkey is planning to hold in an area between the islands of Rhodes and Kastelorizo in the eastern Mediterranean.
According to the Army Voice website, on Sunday evening, that the Greek Army command had canceled permits for soldiers in almost all units; instead, they were ordered to remain on their highest level of alert.
The site stated that the mobilization of the Turkish naval forces immediately called for a similar step by the Greek Army, indicating that the army leadership has declared a state of maximum alert and summons the officers who are on leave to the places of service.
The site confirmed that preparations have continued since Saturday evening, adding: “People have been warned not to leave their homes.”
The site indicated that mobilization is taking place at a rapid pace, especially in sensitive areas, including Evros County, close to the land border with Turkey, indicating that many units deployed at the borders and some units in the Greek continental lands received combat ammunition on Saturday, while ships and submarines of the Greek Navy spread in sites of strategic importance in the Aegean Sea.
They pointed out that there are indications of the mobilization of the Turkish Navy as well, with dozens of ships deployed in international and Turkish waters between the two mentioned Greek islands.
It is expected, according to the site, that the exercises, which include shooting with live bullets, will start on Monday, in response to the recent conclusion by Greece of the agreement on the demarcation of the maritime border with Egypt.
This is the second time in weeks that the Greek Army announces a general mobilization in its forces.
The Greek Army leadership raised the combat alert level of its forces recently after Turkey announced the dispatch of the research vessel “Urugu Chief”, accompanied by 15 warships, to conduct seismic surveying south and east of Kastelorizo, in an area considered by Greece to be part of its exclusive economic zone.
Army Voice pointed out that the Urugu Chief and the accompanying ships, yesterday evening, stopped sending indications of their whereabouts, confirming that these ships are expected to reach the coasts of Kastelorizo today.
