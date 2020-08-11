BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – The Greek media reported on Tuesday, that the Greek Armed Forces are on high alert, at a time when the eastern Mediterranean region is witnessing tension between the two countries due to oil and gas exploration.”
The Greek newspaper Ekathimirini reported that “Greece’s armed forces were placed in a state of absolute readiness, with units of the Hellenic Navy and Air Force deployed in the wider sea area where the Turkish research was expected.”
This moves comes at a time when the Turkish Navy escorts the seismic exploration vessel, Uruj Reis, to the eastern Mediterranean, which is currently being closely monitored by Egypt and Greece.
On Monday, the Turkish Navy issued a navigational notification saying that the Turkish vessel would conduct seismic surveys in the eastern Mediterranean during the next two weeks.
In response, the Greek Foreign Ministry announced that Athens had urged Turkey to stop illegal actions in the eastern Mediterranean, and that these activities were provocative and undermine peace and security in the region.
“Greece will not accept blackmail. It will defend its sovereign rights,” the Greek foreign ministry statement said.
