BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – Egyptian presidential spokesman Bassam Radi announced on Tuesday that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will travel to Athens on an official visit to the Republic of Greece.

The spokesman stated that Sisi’s visit comes within the framework of the two countries “keenness to continuously consult at the bilateral and tripartite level with Cyprus”, as the visit is expected to witness talks with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and a meeting with the President of the Republic, the Speaker of Parliament and the Greek Minister of Energy and Environment.

Sisi will discuss with the Greek side the prospects for cooperation in the field of energy, economic exchange, and investment opportunities available in Egypt in light of major national projects.

The spokesman added that it is expected to discuss and exchange views on various regional and international issues of common interest, foremost of which are developments in the eastern Mediterranean region, combating terrorism and extremist ideology.

This meeting comes at a time of increased tension between Greece, Cyprus and Egypt on one side, and Turkey on the other.