BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The Greek Foreign Ministry announced that Athens urged Turkey on Monday, to stop illegal actions in the eastern Mediterranean, and that these activities are provocative and undermine peace and security in the region.
The Greek Foreign Ministry statement said in a statement reported by Reuters: “Greece will not accept blackmail. We will defend its sovereign rights.”
On Monday, the Turkish Navy issued a navigational notification saying that the Turkish vessel “Uruj Chief” will conduct seismic surveys in the eastern Mediterranean during the next two weeks.
Reuters reported that this step is likely to renew tension with Greece, which is a partner member in NATO, noting “that the two countries are at odds over the overlapping demands for oil and gas resources in the region.”
Turkey also announced a “maritime warning” to mark the start of the “Uruj Chief” ship of research and exploration operations in the Mediterranean until 23 August, according to the state-owned TRT channel.
On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, “Turkey has resumed energy exploration work in the region because Greece has not fulfilled its promises on this issue.”
