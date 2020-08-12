BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced on Wednesday, his country’s intention to respond to any provocation in the eastern Mediterranean.

The Prime Minister said that, in response to Turkey’s deployment of its fleet to the region, Greece deployed its fleet there as well and put the armed forces “on alert.”

According to the AFP, the Prime Minister added that he hopes cool heads will prevail in the eastern Mediterranean, “so that we can initiate an honest dialogue.”

Tensions rose between Turkey and Greece on Monday, following Ankara’s deployment of the “Uruj Reis” seismic survey ship to the eastern Mediterranean.

The vessel was reportedly accompanied by warships off the coast of the Greek island of Kastellorizo ​​in the eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey maintains its sovereign right to conduct these surveys off the coast of the Greek island, despite objections from Athens.