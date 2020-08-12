BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced on Wednesday, his country’s intention to respond to any provocation in the eastern Mediterranean.
The Prime Minister said that, in response to Turkey’s deployment of its fleet to the region, Greece deployed its fleet there as well and put the armed forces “on alert.”
According to the AFP, the Prime Minister added that he hopes cool heads will prevail in the eastern Mediterranean, “so that we can initiate an honest dialogue.”
Tensions rose between Turkey and Greece on Monday, following Ankara’s deployment of the “Uruj Reis” seismic survey ship to the eastern Mediterranean.
The vessel was reportedly accompanied by warships off the coast of the Greek island of Kastellorizo in the eastern Mediterranean.
Turkey maintains its sovereign right to conduct these surveys off the coast of the Greek island, despite objections from Athens.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.